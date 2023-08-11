TV ratings, In Onda declining but Gentili beats. Upstream always behind

TV ratings yesterday 10 August 2023: the Aprile-Telese duo reaches 956 thousand viewers for a 6.7% share

Rai1 takes the first position in the listen to TV yesterday 10 August 2023 nell’access prime time con Techetechetè, which collects 2,889,000 spectators with a 20.4% share. Followed on other networks: Very thin Sprint are Channel 5 with 1,989,000 spectators (13.5%), TG2 Post Estate with 721,000 spectators (5.1%), CSI Miami are Italia 1 with 917,000 spectators (6.5%), A Place in the Sun are Rai3 with 1,172,000 spectators (8.2%), Upstream are Network 4 with 647,000 viewers (4.7%) in the first part and 775,000 viewers (5.5%) in the second part, In Onda are La7 with 956,000 spectators (6.7%).

