Two Navy warships evacuated my personnel in Sudan in an emergency. Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: More than 1,300 Chinese citizens have been transferred safely_Hangzhou Net

Two Navy warships evacuate my personnel in Sudan in an emergency. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: More than 1,300 Chinese citizens have been safely transferred

According to Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 27th, with the approval of Chairman Xi and the Central Military Commission, on April 26th local time, the Chinese naval guided missile destroyer Nanning and comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu rushed to Sudan to carry out the task of evacuating our personnel in Sudan. . At around 10 o’clock on the 27th local time (15 o’clock on the 27th Beijing time), the first batch of 678 evacuated people arrived safely at Jeddah Port in Saudi Arabia along with naval warships.

This emergency evacuation mission in Sudan is the third time that the Chinese Navy has sent warships to carry out overseas evacuation missions after the Libyan evacuation operation in 2011 and the Yemeni evacuation operation in 2015. The force responsible for the evacuation mission is temporarily composed of the guided-missile destroyer Nanning and the comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu, which are carrying out the 43rd batch of escort missions. They carry 1 ship-borne helicopter and more than 490 officers and soldiers, including special operations personnel. Dozens. Among the first batch of 678 people evacuated, 668 were Chinese citizens and 10 were foreigners.

The reporter learned from relevant naval departments that after the naval warship carrying out the emergency evacuation mission arrived early on the morning of the 26th and berthed at Port Sudan, it quickly set up a security alert area at the pier, and the special forces were on guard with guns. Under the guidance of military attaches, staff and naval officers and soldiers of the Chinese embassy in Sudan, those preparing to evacuate boarded the ship after registration and security checks at the pier. The evacuation process was safe and orderly. Then the two warships left Port Sudan and berthed at Jeddah Port, Saudi Arabia at 10 o’clock local time on the 27th. After completing the personnel transfer, they rushed to Port Sudan again to perform follow-up pick-up tasks.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference on the 27th that as of now, more than 1,300 Chinese citizens have been safely transferred from Sudan.

“Since the armed conflict broke out in Sudan, we have resolutely implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, fought day and night, spared no efforts to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, and carefully organized evacuation operations.” Mao Ning said, “Up to now, more than 1,300 Chinese citizens have been safely Some have already left Sudan on Chinese warships and ships, and some are on their way.”

According to Mao Ning, there are a small number of Chinese citizens outside Sudan’s capital Khartoum. “We are always concerned about their safety and will continue to do our best to help them. In this evacuation operation, we uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind and actively assist foreign citizens to evacuate. So far, we have helped citizens of 5 countries board Chinese ships Withdraw from Sudan, and other countries have offered to China to assist in the evacuation, and China will continue to provide assistance as much as possible.”