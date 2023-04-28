Striving to promote foreign trade with stable scale and excellent structure, and the growth of new energy vehicle consumption is impressive…The Ministry of Commerce responds to recent economic and trade hotspots_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 27th Topic: Striving to promote foreign trade with stable scale and excellent structure, and the growth of new energy vehicle consumption is impressive…The Ministry of Commerce responds to recent economic and trade hotspots

Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Xiyao

This is Chongqing Orchard Port (drone photo) taken on April 20.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tang Yi

How to implement the “Opinions on Promoting the Stable Scale and Optimal Structure of Foreign Trade”? How about the consumption and investment of new energy vehicles? The regular press conference held by the Ministry of Commerce on the 27th responded to recent economic and trade hotspots.

Four aspects to strengthen the promotion of foreign trade to stabilize the scale and optimize the structure

Recently, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Promoting the Stable Scale and Optimum Structure of Foreign Trade”. Talking about how to do a good job in the implementation of the opinions, Shu Jueting, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, said that we will focus on implementation, stabilize exports, expand imports, promote innovation, and further promote foreign trade to stabilize the scale and optimize the structure.

Pay close attention to policy implementation – the Ministry of Commerce will strengthen policy publicity and interpretation with local and various departments, so that the new round of policies will benefit the majority of foreign trade enterprises faster and better; pay close attention to the development and changes of the situation, conduct in-depth investigations and studies, and promptly solve the urgent problems and worries of enterprises ; Give full play to the role of the major foreign trade provinces as the main force in stabilizing foreign trade; encourage localities to introduce supportive measures according to local conditions and enhance policy synergy.

Stable export scale – will actively optimize the trade environment, unblock enterprises to stabilize orders and expand market channels; promote other countries to unblock the channels for Chinese business personnel to apply for visas, and support foreign trade enterprise personnel to use APEC business travel cards to go to relevant economies to carry out supply and procurement docking; release relevant Country-specific trade guidelines, stabilize exports to developed economies, and guide enterprises to deeply explore markets in developing countries and ASEAN and other regional markets; further support automobile companies to establish and improve international marketing service systems, and cultivate automobile export advantages.

Actively expand imports—support imports of advanced technologies, important equipment, and key components, and promote industrial restructuring, optimization and upgrading; ensure the stable operation of all links in the import of bulk commodities, and increase the import supply of energy, resource products, and agricultural products; The role of important trade platforms such as the expo and the import exhibition area of ​​the Canton Fair will amplify the spillover effects of various exhibitions and accelerate the entry of more high-quality goods into China; cultivate a demonstration zone for import trade promotion and innovation.

Promoting innovation and development—guiding local governments to develop “cross-border e-commerce + industrial belts” based on local conditions, and promoting more featured products to enter the international market; continue to combine the new characteristics and trends of cross-border e-commerce development, optimize and adjust assessment indicators, and pass Evaluate and guide the comprehensive test area to optimize the development environment and improve the level of innovation; guide industry associations to organize the formulation of green and low-carbon standards for foreign trade products, and support related products to open up international markets.

New energy vehicles continue to be a bright spot in the automotive consumer market

“In recent years, new energy vehicles have become an important driving force for the growth of the automobile consumption market.” Shu Jueting said that from the perspective of the domestic market, sales of new energy vehicles in the first quarter were 1.586 million, a year-on-year increase of 26.2%, accounting for 26.1% of new car sales , continue to become a bright spot in the automobile consumption market; from the perspective of the international market, the global demand for new energy vehicles continued to grow. In the first quarter, my country’s new energy vehicle exports amounted to US$9.55 billion, accounting for 44.7% of automobile exports, driving the overall export growth of 0.6 percentage points .

As the scale of my country’s new energy vehicle consumption market continues to expand, foreign investors continue to increase their investment in China. Shu Jueting said that from the perspective of foreign capital, since my country abolished the restrictions on the proportion of foreign capital in the manufacture of new energy vehicles in 2018, the industry’s accumulated new actual use of foreign capital has reached 15.69 billion yuan. In the whole year of 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023, the new energy vehicle manufacturing industry will increase by 138.7% and 179.1% year-on-year respectively, providing an important support for the growth of manufacturing investment.

The Ministry of Commerce has designated 2023 as the “Consumption Boost Year” and organized a series of activities to promote consumption. According to Shu Jueting, as of now, according to incomplete statistics, more than 28,000 consumption promotion activities have been carried out nationwide, and more than 400,000 enterprises have participated.

The second phase of the 133rd Canton Fair shows “new” features

The day of the press conference coincided with the last day of the second phase of the 133rd Canton Fair. According to Shu Jueting, the second phase focused on light industrial products such as daily consumer goods, gifts, and home decorations, with nearly 12,000 exhibitors. As of the closing of the museum on April 26, a total of 815,000 people entered the museum, and the export turnover exceeded US$4.5 billion. Exhibits the following “new” features:

Low-carbon environmental protection has become a new highlight. The second phase of the online platform exhibited 250,000 pieces of green and low-carbon products, accounting for half of the current Canton Fair. Some products have a single transaction of more than 1 million US dollars, which is quite impressive in the light industry.

R & D innovation has become a new driving force. In the second phase, many products belong to traditional labor-intensive industries. Exhibitors have accelerated the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries through innovative ideas, optimized designs, improved technologies, and enriched cultural connotations. The online platform displayed 400,000 new exhibits and 110,000 products with independent intellectual property rights.

New themes bring new business opportunities. For the first time, an exhibition area for pregnant women, infants and children was added, with 501 booths and 382 exhibitors. Many companies reported that the effect of participating in the new exhibition area far exceeded expectations. As of April 26, the Maternity, Infant and Children exhibition area had a turnover of 110 million US dollars.

Online and offline linkage has become a new feature. As of April 26, more than 390,000 online buyers participated in the conference, of which over 360,000 were overseas buyers, accounting for about 91%.

The third phase of the current Canton Fair will be held from May 1st to 5th, mainly displaying textiles and clothing, shoes, office stationery, luggage and leisure products, food, medicine and healthcare products.

[

责编：杨煜 ]