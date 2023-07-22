Home » two resorts evacuated – Courier TV
World

by admin
(LaPresse) A vast fire flared up on the island of Rhodes, Greece. Authorities have ordered the evacuation of four facilities including two beach resorts. In the previous days, the fire had remained confined to the central part of the island but on Saturday 22 July, thanks to the winds and very high temperatures, it spread to the central-eastern side. Even in the rest of the country the situation is critical with several fires that have hit the Athens area. (Lapresse)

July 22, 2023 – Updated July 22, 2023, 8:44 PM

