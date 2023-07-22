Giuseppe Rossi announces retirement on Instagram: ‘It was an unforgettable journey’

The announcement came on a hot Saturday in late July through a long message posted on Instagram. Pepito Rossi leaves football at the age of 36, thus putting an end to a career always marked by goals, assists but also many, too many, serious injuries (several to the knees). “Today I announce my retirement from this beautiful game. It was an unforgettable trip! From running around the garden as a child with a ball at his feet and having my father as a coach, to playing at the highest possible level, in the most beautiful stadiums that football has to offer and playing with and against the best players and clubs in the world… I am eternally grateful to have been a part of this game”, Pepito’s message on Instagram.

“Proud of what I did, my dreams came true”

“My dreams have come true. My life is done. All I ever wanted was to be the best player I could be. I have dedicated every ounce of me, shed blood, sweat and tears for this game. I can leave in peace, knowing that I’ve done everything possible to achieve my goals,” continued Rossi. Who obviously can’t fail to refer to the many injuries he’s had: “My journey is unique. Lots of highs but also some lows. Those bad moments (mostly injuries) never really affected me. My purpose was stronger than any obstacle that could come my way. I never stopped dreaming when things I couldn’t control got in my way. I love this game so much that I could never give up. That’s why I’m writing this with a heavy heart but a big smile on my face: I am proud of what I have achieved! To my family… your sacrifices and endless support have given me the strength and courage to accomplish things I thought were unattainable. Thank you”.

The message to the clubs he has played with

Pepito Rossi’s message closes with a thought to club he played for. “To my clubs (Villarreal, Fiorentina, Manchester United, Parma, Levante, Celta Vigo, Newcastle, Genoa, Spal)…it was an honor to be by your side and represent your jersey! I wore them with pride and gave them my all in every match. Thanks for your trust in me. To my team mates… so many battles on the pitch together, so many incredible moments shared off the pitch. Thank you for being important figures throughout my career who challenged me to be the best player I could be. To the fans… this game wouldn’t be a good game without you. You have all been by my side throughout my 19 year career. We shared some moments that will last a lifetime! Thank you.

Also 30 appearances for the national team

Pepito Rossi lived his best seasons at Villarreal, team with which he played 192 games (82 goals). In Italy he played with Fiorentina (19 goals in 42 games), Parma (9 goals in 20 games), Spal (3 goals in 19 games, team with which he ended his career in Serie B) and Genoa (1 goal in 10 games). Abroad also adventures with Manchester United (he moved to the youth sector at a very young age) e Newcastle in England, Celta Vigo and Levante in Spain, and Real Salt Lake City in America. With the Italian national team he collected 30 appearances enriched by 7 goals.

