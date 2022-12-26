2 dead after plane crash sparks bushfires in Australia

Overseas Network, December 26th According to Australia’s “9news” website, on the afternoon of December 26 local time, a small Australian plane crashed in southwest Sydney, killing two people on board.

The police said that at 3 pm on the 26th, a bushfire ignited in the southwest of Sydney. The fire area reached about 5 hectares. After the emergency services searched, they found a small plane that had crashed and two people on board died. Police have established a crime scene and investigations are ongoing.

Police earlier said a plane had gone missing after taking off from Sydney’s Wedderburn Airport.(Li Fang from Overseas Network)

