If you are a cheese lover and don’t know which one to eat, know that these are the best for rich and tasty combinations!

Cheeses are among the foods most appreciated by us Italians, because the Mediterranean diet is really rich in them. The boot is in fact full of cheeses of different types, which perfectly match the palate of those who prefer one taste rather than another.

But if you are looking for a cheese to make tasty combinations, then which cheese it’s better to eat at dinner? I will give you an answer for each combination you can make.

Tell me the pairing and I’ll tell you which cheese to eat

If you can do without some foods but cheese isn’t one of them, then know that you won’t have to give it up. Not even when you decide to go on a diet. Although cheese is not among the lightest foods ever, given that some can even exceed 400 kcal per 100 g, know that if you manage to combine them correctly with other foods you can continue to live happily by eating your favorite cheese.

Starting from lunch, choose the cheese you like best and consume it together with vegetables and greens, which with their fibers will be able to slow down the absorption of sugars and fats present in the cheese. Mostly snack morning and afternoon, on the other hand, don’t say no to aged cheese and combine it with 2 or three nuts (kernels). You will see that it will offer you an unrivaled energy boost. This combination is successful because the good fats of the nuts, associated with the proteins and carbohydrates of the cheese, are able to keep insulin secretion under control and slow down the digestion of sugars.

Finally, wrap up your diet by bringing a cena fresh cheeses because with less fat but able to give greater satiety. On the other hand, aged cheeses should be avoided, since they contain tyramine which promotes insomnia and which over time stimulates weight gain. The perfect match is undoubtedly the ricotta with lettuce and avocado.

The latter is in fact rich in essential fatty acids, which together with tryptophan and tyrosine are able to stimulate sleep. Lettuce also promotes rest, thanks to the presence of potassium, calcium and magnesium. Now that you know which cheeses are perfect for every meal, you will no longer have doubts about which one to choose, even on a diet!