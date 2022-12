This time the numbers – icy, implacable, concrete – have won over words. So it closes (as well) Odradeka Roman bookshop at number 57 in via dei Banchi Vecchi, housed in the premises that once belonged to the old Italy-Ussr association.

Odradek has resisted for twenty-five years, an offshoot of the publishing house of the same name that took the name from an enigmatic and indefinable being that we don’t even know exactly what it is, imagined by Franz Kafka.