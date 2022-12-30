The alliance between the Fvg Region and Confindustria Udine for the promotion of health in the workplace is strengthened with a project, planned on a three-year basis, which will make it possible to develop good practices for improving workers’ health, increasing productivity and obtaining certification WHP, as a workplace that promotes health and well-being.

Let’s talk about the WHP (Workplace Health Promotion) project to which Confindustria Udine, in collaboration with the Fvg Region, has decided to join, developing it both within its own operating structure and – as leader – by spreading and promoting this initiative for the benefit of companies of the territory. The health promotion project in the workplace was the subject of the memorandum of understanding signed this morning, on behalf of the Fvg Region, by the vice president of the council, as well as councilor for health, social policies and disability, Riccardo Riccardi, and, on behalf of Confindustria Udine, by the vice president Anna Mareschi Danieli.

The project envisages a duration of three years for obtaining the WHP certification, with the objectives divided into 6 different thematic areas of reference: the promotion of a correct diet, the fight against tobacco smoke, the promotion of physical activity, promotion of road safety and sustainable mobility, the fight against the harmful use of alcohol and other addictions and the promotion of occupational well-being and work-life balance.

In order to obtain the certification, it will be necessary to activate improvements every year, reaching the following targets: activation of 2 of the 6 thematic areas within the first year; activation of another 2 within the second year and the remaining 2 within the third year.

With the memorandum of understanding, the Fvg Region and Confindustria Udine thus formalize an institutional collaboration relationship aimed at promoting the adoption of the WHP model in all companies in the area through meetings in production contexts and the adoption of an operating standard that meets the recognized criteria nationally and internationally; to share among the parties the actions envisaged by the WHP manual as they respond to the indications of the European WHP network and possibly to integrate new ones; valorise companies that guarantee the adoption of the WHP model through public recognition. In this regard, the agreement also provides for an annual day in which companies that fall within the parameters of the WHP Fvg model will be awarded and accredited.

Comments

Anna Mareschi Danieli: “This protocol strengthens the alliance between the Fvg Region and Confindustria Udine for the promotion of health in the workplace, concepts that always come first for us. They are fundamental assets and must be protected with all the necessary prevention and protection measures. We are facing a challenge that is above all cultural and long-term.

As such, beyond the provisions of the law, it must therefore be faced with the support and discussion of all the actors: institutions, companies, workers. It is not the first agreement that we have stipulated in this sense with the Region, testifying to the fact that we continue to reaffirm the importance of these issues and to collaborate side by side. Companies put health and safety in the workplace first because, having identified the centrality of human resources as an indispensable prerequisite for being competitive, they consider the health and safety of their collaborators an absolute must. Improving the health and well-being of workers is therefore possible through the combination of a series of elements: improvement of the work environment and organization, promotion of active participation, encouragement of personal development and training.

In this regard, I highlight how the working context represents a sort of community: in addition to spending a significant part of their lives there, the workers live in close contact every day, sharing a culture made up of “unwritten” habits and rules that condition their behaviour. Mutual influence can therefore become a tool to promote the diffusion and reinforcement of healthy habits. Last but not least, acting on the working context makes it possible to offer all workers the same opportunities to adopt healthier lifestyles”.

Riccardo Riccardi: “Work environments represent a precious and irreplaceable physical and social space to spread the culture of health and, consequently, to promote the well-being of our community, at all ages. This is why the alliance between institutions proves to be once again invaluable in disseminating good practices and good behaviors to be adopted to promote healthy lifestyles. The fight against addictions and abuses, combined with the enhancement of physical activity, road safety and sustainable mobility, are part of a far-reaching project that the Region strongly supports and in which it firmly believes.

In a virtuous osmosis, the close collaboration between the Region and Confindustria Udine makes it possible to concretely indicate to the citizen, to the worker, to his family, the most correct path to take for the protection of their own health and that of all. In the awareness that knowledge, combined with the individual responsibility of each of us, allows the community to enjoy the security, serenity and tranquility necessary to carry out one’s work in the best possible way”.