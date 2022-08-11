Home World Two trains collide in the Legoland amusement park in Germany: 34 injured, 2 are serious
World

Two trains collide in the Legoland amusement park in Germany: 34 injured, 2 are serious

by admin
Two trains collide in the Legoland amusement park in Germany: 34 injured, 2 are serious

At least 34 people were injured in an accident at the Legoland amusement park in Günzburg, Bavaria. Two of these people would be seriously injured. The accident would have occurred due to the collision between two trains on a roller coaster. One train would have braked sharply and the other would hit it, as Bild reports. Just last Saturday, a woman died when she fell from a roller coaster in the Klotten an der Mosel amusement park in Rhineland-Palatinate.

See also  1 new imported case of new coronary pneumonia in Hong Kong has no local cases for 30 consecutive days

You may also like

Scholz praises Draghi: “He is a great politician...

EU, stop to crazy spending: no to the...

New York, two Italians from Rovigo found dead...

The CCP’s Extended Military Exercise Southern California Observer:...

New York traffic tax coming from $ 23...

42 soldiers killed in extremist attack, Mali mourns...

To prevent democracy from being sacrificed, Lithuania’s foreign...

He ordered the assassination of the prosecutor Marcelo...

Armed man holds bank employees hostage in Beirut:...

Lebanon, a gunman holds the employees of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy