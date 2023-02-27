Tyler Dorsey seems to have chosen a new club in Europe.

Izvor: Sportclub/Screenshot

American basketball player Tyler Dorsey is moving to Fenerbahçe, the media in Europe announced, including the Greek agency “SDNA”.

Dorsi will return to European basketball half a year after moving to America, where he did not fight for a contract and a place in the team in Dallas. Last weekend, he left the development team of Mavericks and will now wear the jersey of the Turkish giant, on whose bench Dimitris Itudis sits.

The Greek expert is the selector of the Greek national team, for which Dorsi plays, and that was probably an additional “connection” that will enable this transfer. The official confirmation could happen as early as Tuesday, which will make it official that the Turks have won the “battle” for the signature of the former Olympiakos and Maccabi striker.

Unofficially, Monaco and his former team Olympiakos, with whom he played in the Final Four in Belgrade last year, also participated in it.

According to the media in Greece, Dorsija wanted to bring Efes at the last moment, faced with an apparently serious injury to Vasilij Micić, but the shooter obviously chose Itudis.

“It’s no secret, there are few players like Dorsi who can make a difference with their experience. It is obvious that top teams will be interested in such players if they become free agents“, Itudus said of Dorsey in late January.

A month later, his wish came true and his already strong team was significantly strengthened, in which the Serbian ace Marko Gudurić also plays the role of defender, who earned recognition for the MVP of the Euroleague round with an excellent game in the victory against Partizan in the last round.

Together with Dorsi, they will make a hellish full-back tandem, although even in the Stark Arena in Belgrade, it could be seen that Itudis does not hesitate to use Gudurić in the position of playmaker, to which he also reciprocates with good plays, as he made seven assists against the black and whites. . With Dorsey by his side, Fener will have an even more versatile attack and will make an even stronger push for the Euroleague title this season.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!