

Typhoon “Xuanlannuo” will affect more rainfall in eastern my country’s eastern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and other places



China News Service, September 2. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, affected by typhoon “Xuan Lannuo”, from September 2 to 3, eastern Zhejiang,TaiwanParts of the island, including the northern part of the island, will experience moderate to heavy rain, includingTaiwanThere are local torrential rains or heavy rains (50-110 mm) in the northern part of the island. From September 2 to 4, there will be moderate rain in eastern and southern Qinghai, southern Gansu, most of Sichuan, Yunnan, eastern Tibet, and western Guizhou, and there will be heavy to heavy rain locally; there will be sleet or snow in some parts of Qinghai.

Yunnan, Guangxi, Guangdong and other places have scattered to heavy rains:

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, central and western Yunnan, western Guangxi, coastal Guangdong, southern Hainan Island, southeastern Fujian,TaiwanDispersed to heavy rains occurred in parts of the northern part of the island and other places, Shantou, Guangdong,TaiwanTaipeiLocal heavy rain (100-127 mm); the maximum hourly rainfall in the above-mentioned areas is 30-62 mm.

Typhoon “Xuanlannuo” will affect my country’s eastern seas

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue typhoon warning at 06:00 on September 2.This year’s No. 11 typhoon “Xuanlannuo” has weakened from a super typhoon level to a strong typhoon level at 5 o’clock in the morning today (September 2), and its center is located in the south-easterly direction of Zhujiajian Island, Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province. 990 kmTaiwanOn the eastern ocean surface, it is 21.4 degrees north latitude and 125.4 degrees east longitude. The maximum wind force near the center is 15 (50 m/s), the minimum pressure in the center is 935 hPa, the radius of the seventh-level wind circle is 240-280 kilometers, and the tenth-level wind circle The radius is 120 kilometers, and the radius of the twelve-level wind circle is 60 kilometers.

It is expected that “Xuan Lan Nuo” will be inTaiwanThe eastern ocean surface stagnated or swirled, and the intensity weakened; it will turn to move northward from the 3rd, and move into the East China Sea at night on the 3rd, and the intensity will develop again, and gradually approach the coast of northeastern Zhejiang. It will be in Zhejiang around the evening of the 4th. The offshore sea surface turned to the northeast and moved toward the coast from the southern part of the Korean Peninsula to the Honshu Island of Japan (see Figure 1).

Affected by this, from September 2 to 3, eastern Zhejiang,TaiwanParts of the island, including the northern part of the island, will experience moderate to heavy rain, includingTaiwanThere are local torrential rains or heavy rains (50-110 mm) in the northern part of the island. From 08:00 on September 2 to 08:00 on the 3rd, Bus Channel,Taiwanstrait,TaiwanTo the East Ocean, most of the East China Sea andDiaoyu IslandsNearby waters, Yangtze Estuary, Hangzhou Bay, andTaiwanThere will be strong winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9-10 on the northern and eastern coasts of the island, the central and northern coasts of Fujian, the coasts of Zhejiang, the coasts of Shanghai, and the southern coasts of Jiangsu.TaiwanThe wind on the east ocean surface is 9-12, the gust is 11-15, and the wind near the sea where the center of “Xuan Lannuo” passes is 13-15, and the gust can reach 16-17.

More rainfall in the eastern and southwestern regions of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

From September 2 to 4, there will be moderate rain in eastern and southern Qinghai, southern Gansu, most of Sichuan, Yunnan, eastern Tibet, and western Guizhou, and there will be heavy to heavy rain locally; there will be sleet or snow in some parts of Qinghai.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on September 2 to 08:00 on the 3rd,Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia, southern Gansu, eastern Qinghai, northern Sichuan plateau, western and eastern Yunnan, eastern Zhejiang, eastern Tibet,TaiwanThere are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the island and other places. Among them, southeastern Tibet,TaiwanThere are local heavy rains or heavy rains (100-110 mm) in the northern part of the island and other places. There are 5 to 7 winds in the eastern coastal areas of Jiangnan and other places.TaiwanThere are northeasterly winds of magnitude 11 to 12 and gusts of magnitude 13 in the east, and westward winds of magnitude 9 to 10 and gusts of magnitude 11 in the Bashi Channel.TaiwanThere are northerly winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the Strait, northeasterly winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the southern part of the Yellow Sea, easterly winds of magnitude 5 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the northern part of the East China Sea, and 6 to 7 in the southern waters of the East China Sea. A northerly wind of magnitude 8 and gust 8.

From 08:00 on September 3rd to 08:00 on the 4th,Eastern Shanghai, Eastern Zhejiang, Western and Southern Sichuan, Western Guizhou, Northern and Eastern Yunnan, Central Inner Mongolia, Eastern Tibet,TaiwanThere are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the island and other places. Among them, southeastern Tibet,TaiwanThere are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-120 mm) in parts of the northern part of the island and other places. There are 5-7 winds in Jiangsu, Shanghai, and the eastern coastal areas of Zhejiang.TaiwanIn the east, there are 12-14 gusts and 15-level gusts of rotating winds that turn westward. In the southern part of the East China Sea, there are 9-10 magnitudes, 11-level gusts and 11-level easterly winds, 12-13 magnitudes, 14-level gusts, and 7-14 gusts. Westerly winds of magnitude 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 turn to southwesterly,TaiwanThere will be northerly winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the strait.

From 08:00 on September 4th to 08:00 on the 5th,Eastern Liaoning, Eastern Jilin, Eastern Zhejiang, Shanghai, Western Sichuan Plateau, Western Yunnan, Northeastern Inner Mongolia, Eastern Tibet,TaiwanThere are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the island and other places. Among them, northeastern Zhejiang, northeastern Jilin, northwestern Yunnan, southeastern Tibet,TaiwanThere are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-150 mm) in parts of the northern part of the island and other places. There are winds of magnitude 5 to 7 in parts of the central and eastern parts of the Hetao in Inner Mongolia, southeastern Jiangsu, Shanghai, and central and eastern Zhejiang. Among them, the winds in parts of eastern Zhejiang exceed the winds of magnitude 7. There are rotating winds of magnitude 12 to 14 and gusts of magnitude 15 in the southern waters of the East China Sea.TaiwanThere are 12-13 magnitude gusts and 14 magnitude gusts in the east ocean, and 8-10 magnitude gusts and 11 magnitude southeasterly winds in the northern waters of the East China Sea.TaiwanThere will be southwest winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 in the strait, and southwest winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the Bashi Strait.

