U.S. House of Representatives passes debt ceiling bill, Senate fears it will fail

by admin
China Business News 2023-04-27 15:51:29

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

According to the US “Capitol Hill” report, on the 26th local time, Republicans in the US House of Representatives passed the debt ceiling bill “Limit, Save, Grow Act” proposed by Speaker McCarthy. In exchange for slashing government spending. The bill is unlikely to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate, where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has dismissed the Republican debt ceiling bill, calling it the “American Default Act.”

