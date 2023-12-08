U.S. House Republicans Plan to Launch Formal Impeachment Inquiry Against President Biden

On December 7, local time, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives issued a resolution planning to hold a comprehensive vote in the House of Representatives next week to formally launch an impeachment investigation against President Biden. Former U.S. House Speaker and Republican McCarthy told the media on September 12 that he had asked the relevant committees of the House of Representatives to launch a formal impeachment investigation against President Biden. McCarthy said House Republicans found President Biden engaged in “abuse of power, obstruction of justice and corruption” in their investigation into the overseas dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

According to CNN, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee led by the US Republican Party held its first hearing on the impeachment investigation against US President Biden on September 28, local time. The hearing focused on constitutional and legal issues surrounding President Joe Biden and featured testimony from three witnesses. House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer said that the House Oversight Committee will review a large amount of evidence that day to “expose Joe Biden’s corruption and abuse of public office.” The core focus of the impeachment investigation is the business transactions of President Biden’s son Hunter Biden, but so far there is no public evidence that President Biden has personally received any money from it.

On the same day, National security adviser Sullivan and former White House chief of staff Ron Klain were questioned by special counsel Robert Hsu about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. In November 2022, lawyers discovered confidential documents from Biden’s tenure as vice president in the office of a think tank established in Washington, the capital, after he stepped down as vice president. In December of the same year and January of this year, lawyers twice discovered secret documents at Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware. Attorney General Merrick Garland subsequently appointed Robert Hsu to lead the investigation into the Democratic president’s confidential affairs. More than 10 current and former members of the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, have provided testimony in connection with the investigation.

