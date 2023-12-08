Home » Labor creates happiness | The unique style of the builder of the “Steel Wheel”_Guangming.com
Labor creates happiness | The unique style of the builder of the “Steel Wheel”_Guangming.com

Shipbuilding Industry Boom: Insight into the World‘s Number One

In the first half of this year, the shipbuilding industry in China has seen a significant increase in completions, new orders, and orders on hand, cementing its position as the world leader in shipbuilding. This boom in the industry was recently investigated by reporters who visited Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. to capture the process of workers building giant ships.

The breathtaking drone panoramic photos taken in Taixing City, Jiangsu Province on December 5, showcase the sheer scale and complexity of the operation at Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. Workers were captured in action at the dock, working tirelessly on a container ship that was about to be undocked. The busy factory area was a hive of activity, with workers undertaking various tasks such as welding operations and painting the ships.

The dedication and hard work of the workers were evident as they left the factory on bicycles after a day’s work, highlighting the human element behind the bustling industry.

The report was jointly produced by the Xinhua News Agency Photography Department, Xinhua News Agency Jiangsu Branch, and ACFTU News Center, with video production by Xinhua News Agency Photography Department AIGC Experimental Team.

The insights into the shipbuilding process and the prowess of the industry in China offer a unique perspective on the powerhouse that spearheads the global shipbuilding domain, setting high standards in the comprehensive sector.

