Home » NexusMods Removes Controversial Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Amid Backlash
In response to widespread backlash from fans, NexusMods has removed a mod that aimed to convert Baldur’s Gate 3’s most popular lesbian romance into a heterosexual one. The controversial mod, which used artificial intelligence voices and other tricks to transform Dame Aylin into “Ser Aylin”, a male character, sparked outrage among the game’s community.

The move led to a Reddit post garnering more than 17,000 likes, expressing concern that the mod is included in a collection that attempts to remove characters of color from Larian Studios’ popular RPG. In a statement explaining the ban, NexusMods cited the violation of their community rules, stating that the mod “appears to reduce diversity in Baldur’s Gate 3 by changing the gender of one character in a gay couple to make him heterosexual.”

“We support inclusion and diversity. If we believe someone is intentionally uploading a mod that opposes inclusion and/or diversity, we will take action,” NexusMods stated in their post. The decision to ban the mod was defended by the platform’s right to choose what content is hosted on their platform as a private company.

Dame Aylin is a powerful and fierce character in the game, re-establishing a romantic relationship with Isobel in the second act of Baldur’s Gate 3. The game has received critical acclaim since its release in August, with the recent release of patch 5 including a new playable ending. An Xbox version is also expected to be released later this month.

