U.S. judge orders the release of a detailed list of items seized at Mar-a-Lago

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-02 21:53

Overseas Network, September 2. According to a report by CBS on the 1st, a U.S. federal judge ordered the release of a detailed list of items seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at former U.S. President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last month.

U.S. federal prosecutors initially filed a list of seized items with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Aug. 30, which was kept under wraps. In a separate filing, the Justice Department told the court it was prepared to release the list to the public and make it available to Trump “immediately” given the “extraordinary circumstances” of the case. Trump’s legal team said it had no objection to releasing the detailed list.

On August 8, local time, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by the FBI. The FBI is investigating Trump on three federal charges, according to a search warrant and a list of items searched. The U.S. Department of Justice released part of the FBI’s written testimony to the court on August 26, showing that officials seized 184 classified files, of which 25 belonged to “top secret documents.” After the written testimony was released, Dershowitz, who had represented Trump in the impeachment trial, said the document implied “enough to bring a case against Trump.”

