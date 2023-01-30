Data map: The police cordon set up by the US police at the scene of the shooting

Overseas Network, January 30th The Associated Press issued an article on January 29, taking stock of the many gun violence incidents that occurred in the United States at the beginning of the New Year, saying that the frequent occurrence of shootings has made tracking unsustainable. In addition to causing endless bloodshed, gun violence has also plunged society into a continuous grief.

According to reports, in New Orleans, Louisiana, a 14-year-old girl was shot dead just after the New Year, and her father and uncle were killed together with her; a few days later, in an elementary school classroom in Virginia, a A 6-year-old boy drew a gun and wounded a teacher; a mass shooting at a dance studio in California last weekend killed 11 people; a day later, seven people were killed in a shooting in a beach town hundreds of miles away; Earlier on January 28, a shooting occurred in an upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles, resulting in 3 deaths and 4 injuries.

The report mentioned that although the President of the United States signed a bill to combat gun violence in 2022, and the bill has the support of most people in Congress, a poll by the Pew Research Center found that 78% of the people said that the bill has little or no gun violence. No effect.

Pedro Noguera, dean of the School of Education at the University of Southern California, is a sociologist who has studied gun violence for more than 20 years. He said that the large number of victims caused by the shooting and the slow response of the US government have created a sense of powerlessness and hopelessness. “I don’t think anyone is satisfied with our situation, even gun enthusiasts.” (Overseas Network Liu Qiang)