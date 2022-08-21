Home World U.S. report: U.S. school shootings in the 2021-2022 school year surge more than three times the previous school year – yqqlm
World

U.S. report: U.S. school shootings in the 2021-2022 school year surge more than three times the previous school year – yqqlm

by admin
U.S. report: U.S. school shootings in the 2021-2022 school year surge more than three times the previous school year – yqqlm

U.S. report: U.S. school shootings in the 2021-2022 school year more than tripled the previous school year

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-20 17:20

A shooting occurred outside a high school in Iowa, USA. (Data map)

Overseas Network, August 20. According to the National Broadcasting Corporation of the United States, a report released on August 19 shows that the 2021-2022 school year is the school year with the most shooting incidents in the United States in the past decade, and the number is more than three times that of the previous school year. .

There have been 193 shootings at U.S. kindergartens, elementary and secondary schools between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022, the nonpartisan group against gun violence, Gun Safety in Every Town, said in a report. event. For the 2020-2021 school year, the number of shootings was just 62. The previous high was 75 shootings in the 2018-2019 school year.

“Over the past 20 years, students, educators and parents in the United States have been living with increasing levels of school shootings,” the report said. “The peak of this violence was in the 2021-2022 school year. Schools are children. The place where we should least worry about gun violence.” (Zhang Ni from Overseas Network)

Overseas website copyright works, may not be reproduced without authorization.

Source: Overseas Network Author: Zhang Ni Editor: Wang Hao
See also  The scene of the Russian plane crash scene exposed: part of the wreckage remained in the mountains, part fell into the sea, all 28 people on board were killed, the remains have not been found | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Guterres: More grain and fertilizers from Ukraine and...

American Economist: The CCP’s Retaliation for Pelosi’s Visit...

In the Kinmen fortress, the Taiwanese bunker island...

Roundup: U.S. humanitarian misdeeds condemned by the international...

Dugin, who is Putin’s sovereign ideologue who defined...

Russia, Dugin’s daughter died in a car explosion....

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 21 August

Russia, local media: “Car with Dugin’s daughter explodes...

US Assistant Secretary: The CCP’s continued threats to...

China-Africa cooperation has yielded fruitful results

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy