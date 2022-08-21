U.S. report: U.S. school shootings in the 2021-2022 school year more than tripled the previous school year

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-20 17:20

A shooting occurred outside a high school in Iowa, USA. (Data map)

Overseas Network, August 20. According to the National Broadcasting Corporation of the United States, a report released on August 19 shows that the 2021-2022 school year is the school year with the most shooting incidents in the United States in the past decade, and the number is more than three times that of the previous school year. .

There have been 193 shootings at U.S. kindergartens, elementary and secondary schools between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022, the nonpartisan group against gun violence, Gun Safety in Every Town, said in a report. event. For the 2020-2021 school year, the number of shootings was just 62. The previous high was 75 shootings in the 2018-2019 school year.

“Over the past 20 years, students, educators and parents in the United States have been living with increasing levels of school shootings,” the report said. “The peak of this violence was in the 2021-2022 school year. Schools are children. The place where we should least worry about gun violence.” (Zhang Ni from Overseas Network)

