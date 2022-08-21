Original title: “Medical” hearts to the party, Xiaoyi City People’s Hospital held a doctor’s day celebration and commendation meeting

August 19 is the fifth Chinese Physician’s Day. The theme is “Medicine”. The Municipal People’s Hospital held a Physician’s Day celebration and commendation meeting to stimulate the enthusiasm of the physicians to love their jobs and work hard.

Over the years, the majority of medical staff have continued the glorious tradition, practiced their original mission, united and made selfless dedication in their own positions, and made positive contributions to promoting the high-quality development of our city’s medical and health services and maintaining the health of the people. The conference commended outstanding physician representatives, learning departments and excellent departments who have been the pacesetters of new technologies and new projects, and have been practicing medicine for 30 and 35 years.

Tian Tianliang, director of Endoscopic Urology and General Surgery, and Li Bing, Chief Physician of Endocrinology and Nephrology, respectively won the honor of being a pacesetter in developing new technologies and new projects.

Tian Tianliang, Director of Endoscopic Urology Department of Municipal People’s Hospital:

Today is the fifth Chinese Physician’s Day, and it is also a festival that I have witnessed in my 30 years of work. I am very happy today. After 2005, he focused on urology and achieved many gratifying achievements, especially in new technologies and new projects. We can proudly say that it has gone out of Luliang and merged with the provincial capital.

Li Bing, attending physician of the Department of Endocrinology and Nephrology, Municipal People’s Hospital:

Today, I won the honor of being a pacesetter for new technologies and new projects, not only for me, but for our entire endocrinology team. I hope that in the future work, we can make greater breakthroughs in the development of new technologies and new projects. , to make more cures impossible, more patient persistence, more communication and trust between doctors and patients, I wish all doctors and colleagues a happy holiday!

Physician representatives jointly read the “Declaration of Chinese Physicians”, expressing their voluntary devotion to the cause of human health and the mission of consciously safeguarding the dignity of medicine.

The conference also watched the MV “Breakthrough” on the Doctor’s Day, made a commitment to practicing medicine with integrity, and listened to the reports of outstanding doctors who went to the 301 Hospital for further study, excellent case presentations, and reports on the deeds of doctors on the front line of anti-epidemic.

