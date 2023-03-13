Home World U.S. Secretary of Energy: U.S. should learn from China in tackling climate change – Xinhua English.news.cn
U.S. Energy Secretary: U.S. should learn from China in tackling climate change

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-13 21:04

The U.S. Secretary of Energy is being interviewed (Fox News video screenshot)

Overseas Network, March 13 (Xinhua) According to Fox News, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in an interview on the 10th that the United States can “learn from China‘s current measures” in dealing with climate change.

Granholm was interviewed by event organizers at the annual South by Southwest event in Texas, USA. In the interview, she expressed appreciation for China‘s efforts in mitigating climate change, saying that China is “very sensitive” to the issue of climate change and pays more attention than the United States.

Granholm said the Chinese government’s investment in clean energy is particularly “encouraging” as it ramps up funding to meet climate governance goals. She believes that the United States should learn from China‘s solutions to climate change problems. (Shang Ruiwen, Liu Qiang, an intern at Haiwai.com)

Source: Overseas Net Author: Liu Qiang Intern Shang Ruiwen Editor: Wang Hao
