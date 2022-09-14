[NTD, Beijing time, September 14, 2022]The US Department of Labor announced on the 13th that the consumer price index in August rose by 8.3% compared with the same period last year. Although the pace of price increases has slowed down, it is still higher than market expectations and close to 40-year high. The four major U.S. stock indexes collectively collapsed that day, and U.S. President Biden responded.

US President Biden: “The stock market doesn’t necessarily reflect the state of the economy, as you all know, the economy is still solid, and unemployment is low, jobs are growing, manufacturing is doing well. So I think we’ll be fine. (Then are you worried about the inflation?) I’m not worried.”

Bloomberg reported on the 14th that the higher-than-expected inflation index triggered a collective collapse of the four major U.S. stock indexes, and the wealth of the rich in the United States evaporated $93 billion overnight, setting a record for the ninth largest single-day loss in history. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost $9.8 billion in net worth, the worst. Former US Secretary of State Pompeo pointed out on Twitter that Biden’s economic record is a disaster for the working class of the United States, and people who are shopping for groceries and paying rent have long felt worrying inflation data.

(Comprehensive report by Wang Guanlin and Zhang Ruizhen of NTDTV Asia Pacific TV/Editor in charge: Xia Mingyi)

