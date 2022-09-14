Home World U.S. stocks tumbled as Biden shouted to appease the market Pompeoti warned | U.S. Department of Labor | Consumer Price Index
World

U.S. stocks tumbled as Biden shouted to appease the market Pompeoti warned | U.S. Department of Labor | Consumer Price Index

by admin
U.S. stocks tumbled as Biden shouted to appease the market Pompeoti warned | U.S. Department of Labor | Consumer Price Index

Beijing time:2022-09-14 12:56

[NTD, Beijing time, September 14, 2022]The US Department of Labor announced on the 13th that the consumer price index in August rose by 8.3% compared with the same period last year. Although the pace of price increases has slowed down, it is still higher than market expectations and close to 40-year high. The four major U.S. stock indexes collectively collapsed that day, and U.S. President Biden responded.

US President Biden: “The stock market doesn’t necessarily reflect the state of the economy, as you all know, the economy is still solid, and unemployment is low, jobs are growing, manufacturing is doing well. So I think we’ll be fine. (Then are you worried about the inflation?) I’m not worried.”

Bloomberg reported on the 14th that the higher-than-expected inflation index triggered a collective collapse of the four major U.S. stock indexes, and the wealth of the rich in the United States evaporated $93 billion overnight, setting a record for the ninth largest single-day loss in history. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost $9.8 billion in net worth, the worst. Former US Secretary of State Pompeo pointed out on Twitter that Biden’s economic record is a disaster for the working class of the United States, and people who are shopping for groceries and paying rent have long felt worrying inflation data.

(Comprehensive report by Wang Guanlin and Zhang Ruizhen of NTDTV Asia Pacific TV/Editor in charge: Xia Mingyi)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/14/a103527724.html

See also  Japan's epidemic spreads, Toyota and other companies temporarily stop production jqknews

You may also like

Ursula Von der Leyen, the speech to the...

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in London to...

Lukashenko cuts wood in a video on Telegram:...

The EU will ban forced labor products

Samantha Cristoforetti, first European woman to take command...

Biden Signs “Inflation Reduction Act” Accountant: Energy Subsidy...

Von der Leyen to the European Parliament: “A...

The EU aims to raise € 140 billion...

Kazakh Catholic seminarian: Pope gives us momentum –...

Death of Queen Elizabeth, the latest news today.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy