According to Adobe’s 2022 Emoji Trends report, The top five favorite emojis for Americans include the crying face, thumbs up, red heart, rolling on the floor laughing and crying face.

Emojis like crying face, thumbs up, red heart and crying face have been popular over the past few years, but rolling on the floor laughing will replace the air kiss in 2022. Overjoyed face/rolling on the floor with laughter, contented smiley face/air kiss and air kiss/heart were the top three most popular emoji pairings.

A pile of shit, angry faces and blushing were the emojis survey respondents least liked to use, though like the most likes, the results varied by state.

To find the most popular emoji in the U.S., Adobe surveyed 5,000 emoji users, and 91 percent of respondents said they use emoji to “ease the conversation.” 73% said people who use emoji are “friendlier, funnier, and cooler” than those who don’t, and half of respondents said they were more likely to respond to a message if it included an emoji respond.

71% said emojis are an “important conversational tool” for getting to know each other, and 75% said they “feel more connected” with those who use them. 71% of emoji users use emoji at work, and 68% prefer that people use emoji at work.

Of those who use emojis, 75% send at least 50 emojis a day in their online messages, and most emojis are sent via text messages.

Adobe’s full survey report detailing the most misunderstood emoji, emoji use in dating, emoji use by age, and more, is available on Adobe’s website.