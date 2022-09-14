Home Business Adobe 2022 Trends Report Shares America’s Top 5 Favorite Emojis – Social – IM Instant Messaging
Business

Adobe 2022 Trends Report Shares America’s Top 5 Favorite Emojis – Social – IM Instant Messaging

by admin
Adobe 2022 Trends Report Shares America’s Top 5 Favorite Emojis – Social – IM Instant Messaging

According to Adobe’s 2022 Emoji Trends report,The top five favorite emojis for Americans include the crying face, thumbs up, red heart, rolling on the floor laughing and crying face.

access:

Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

Emojis like crying face, thumbs up, red heart and crying face have been popular over the past few years, but rolling on the floor laughing will replace the air kiss in 2022. Overjoyed face/rolling on the floor with laughter, contented smiley face/air kiss and air kiss/heart were the top three most popular emoji pairings.

2.webp

A pile of shit, angry faces and blushing were the emojis survey respondents least liked to use, though like the most likes, the results varied by state.

3.webp

To find the most popular emoji in the U.S., Adobe surveyed 5,000 emoji users, and 91 percent of respondents said they use emoji to “ease the conversation.” 73% said people who use emoji are “friendlier, funnier, and cooler” than those who don’t, and half of respondents said they were more likely to respond to a message if it included an emoji respond.

71% said emojis are an “important conversational tool” for getting to know each other, and 75% said they “feel more connected” with those who use them. 71% of emoji users use emoji at work, and 68% prefer that people use emoji at work.

Of those who use emojis, 75% send at least 50 emojis a day in their online messages, and most emojis are sent via text messages.

See also  The happy news-style real-time transaction volume is gone

Adobe’s full survey report detailing the most misunderstood emoji, emoji use in dating, emoji use by age, and more, is available on Adobe’s website.

You may also like

European minimum wage: is it in Italy?

At present, the game between supply and interest...

Soft responsibility and retroactive declarations: the cards to...

IEA: China’s largest drop in oil demand in...

Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: Market Price Slightly...

Mountains, ad hoc measures for the winter season

The supply and demand pattern is still loose,...

Minimum wage, today the final green light for...

NYMEX crude oil is expected to continue to...

Ethereum merge: that’s why it’s so important

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy