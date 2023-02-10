On 17 February, the motion for the recognition of 8 April, International Day of the Roma People, was filed with the Milan City Council, first signatory by councilor Diana De Marchi, president of the Equal Opportunities Commission.

The 8th of April is the International Day of the Roma People, the “Romano Dives”. The date commemorates the first international congress of the Roma people, held in London on April 8, 1971, which saw the birth of the Romani Union, the first international Roma organization recognized by the UN in 1979. On the occasion, the Roma flag was chosen – an Indian wheel on a blue field for the sky and green for the earth – and the hymn “Dijelem Dijelem”.

The day is an opportunity to remember and reflect on the culture, traditions and history of a people who have suffered centuries of discrimination and persecution, up to Porrajmos in the Nazi-fascist concentration camps and which still today is the victim of racial discrimination, prejudice and suffers conditions of social, economic, cultural and political exclusion. Other important Italian municipalities have already recognized April 8, such as Florence which has celebrated it since 2003 or Turin since 2011.

The UPRE ROMA association, the Roma and Sinti Consultation of Milan, the Kethane Roma and Sinti Movement for Italy thank Councilor De Marchi and her colleagues for the initiative; underlined the value of this choice believing that even a city like Milan, due to its history, culture and democratic traditions, cannot fail to make this choice and trust that the city council is able to support an important choice for the inclusion of the Milanese Roma community which in this way sees their feeling of belonging to our city accepted and shared.

Consult Roma and Sinti for Italy