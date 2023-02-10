Home Sports NBA Trade Deadline, the affairs of the last two days
NBA Trade Deadline, the affairs of the last two days

The NBA market has come to an end, with the last few days decidedly busier than expected.

Waiting to ‘digest’ everything well, a page with links for each defined agreement.

Impossible not to start from the sale of Kevin Durant to the Suns.

The first move of the Lakers, very active like the rivals Clippers. Mo Bamba cheap bet.

Jason Hart nella Big Apple.

One of the many recent reunions, D’Angelo returns to LA We could define it as the deadline for future reunions and second picks…

The ‘reinforcement’ of the Celtics. (Bets that he will decide at least one game in the playoffs with his triples?).

Milwaukee gets its hands on Crowder and dumps George Hill.

Thomas Bryant asked for and obtained the transfer, now it will be the replacement of Jokic.

Thybulle a Portland, McDaniels a Phila.

Indiana frees Bitadze.

Surprise move by the Suns, ‘just’ a salary dump or is Bazley really interested?

The Clippers fix the rotation with two weight additions to the backcourt and a center to alternate with Zubac.

Golden State trades Wiseman and brings Gary Payton II home. Saddiq Bey goes to the Hawks, who haven’t managed to sell John Collins this time either, but on the other hand…

Low cost deal even for the Pelicans.

