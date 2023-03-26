Home World Udinese – Anxiety for Bijol and an eye on the market – The flurry of the day
World

Udinese – Anxiety for Bijol and an eye on the market – The flurry of the day

by admin
Udinese – Anxiety for Bijol and an eye on the market – The flurry of the day

Rest day for Sottil’s men who will return to training tomorrow at Bruseschi to prepare for the match against Bologna. A very important match for the European ambitions of the Friulian club, which will take the field next Sunday in a packed Dall’Ara.

In this period of time there will be enough space to talk about the market and all the negotiations of this last period. There are many Udinese players who cannot be calm. Both incoming and outgoing there seem to be many tracks that you continue to feel. Let’s go make a point of this evening flurry. Here is the latest news <<

© breaking latest news

See also  "I don't want to get into politics"

You may also like

Rear-end collision on the Palermo-Mazara, traffic and inconvenience...

The IPCC warns: “Time is running out”. But...

A juvenile who stabbed young men near Kragujevac...

Abuses in the Church, the bishop of Osnabrück...

Netanyahu’s judicial reform is beginning to be contested...

Italian Coast Guard seizes Banksy’s rescue boat |...

French government: Civil servants disable ‘entertainment’ apps like...

“Let’s go home. Nightlife in the seaside areas?...

Putin announces tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus: here’s...

Amazon, all offers: only 15 euros

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy