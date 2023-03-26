Rest day for Sottil’s men who will return to training tomorrow at Bruseschi to prepare for the match against Bologna . A very important match for the European ambitions of the Friulian club, which will take the field next Sunday in a packed Dall’Ara.

In this period of time there will be enough space to talk about the market and all the negotiations of this last period. There are many Udinese players who cannot be calm. Both incoming and outgoing there seem to be many tracks that you continue to feel. Let’s go make a point of this evening flurry. Here is the latest news <<