Home » Udinese | Carnival: “We refused a large sum for a big one”
World

Udinese | Carnival: “We refused a large sum for a big one”

by admin
Udinese | Carnival: “We refused a large sum for a big one”

The Bianconeri’s scouting chief gave a brief interview to Corriere dello Sport where he revealed some background on the transfer market

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference and especially in these last few matches to look for that continuity that has been lacking since the beginning of the year and especially in the second half of the tournament. Samp arrives at the Dacia Arena, a team in clear difficulty in terms of standings and accounts. However, a test of character will be needed because the Ligurians will certainly want to end their season in a dignified way, without giving anything away to their opponents. In the meantime Andrew Carnival gave an interview to Sports Courier.

Among the various topics analysed, the Udinese scout manager was asked which Juventus players are ready to make the leap to a big club: amenities unfortunately he has already been sold to Tottenham, then there are Samardzic e Pafundi. Guys who will be able to play in the best Italian teams, but what they have yet to mature before taking off”. The intention seems to be to try to keep Laki at least for another season even if everything will depend on the offers.

your beto

Finally, Carnevale also spoke about Beto and Everton’s request: We declined in January a large sum from a big. It will become very strong. I’m not saying he’s like Osimhen, but the characteristics are these: he has technique, he’s strong in the air, he has everything, he’s perfect for a great team and I tell you that as a forward.” Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. An update on Arslan’s situation <<

See also  The match between Novak Djokovic and Tomas Mahac | Sport

May 8, 2023 (change May 8, 2023 | 08:39)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Iran, two people hanged for insulting Islam

The parents request that the children be transferred...

The earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan caused at...

Partizan primes footballers for second place | Sports

Ludovico Viviani opens the electoral campaign and presents...

concert at Miles Davis jazz club

Saudi Arabia welcomes dialogue between conflicting sides in...

Udinese | Today we take the field: three...

The abyss of Tunisia is hunting for migrants

The boy who committed the Vračar massacre keeps...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy