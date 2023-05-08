Udinese | Carnival: “We refused a large sum for a big one”

The Bianconeri’s scouting chief gave a brief interview to Corriere dello Sport where he revealed some background on the transfer market

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference and especially in these last few matches to look for that continuity that has been lacking since the beginning of the year and especially in the second half of the tournament. Samp arrives at the Dacia Arena, a team in clear difficulty in terms of standings and accounts. However, a test of character will be needed because the Ligurians will certainly want to end their season in a dignified way, without giving anything away to their opponents. In the meantime Andrew Carnival gave an interview to Sports Courier.

Among the various topics analysed, the Udinese scout manager was asked which Juventus players are ready to make the leap to a big club: “amenities unfortunately he has already been sold to Tottenham, then there are Samardzic e Pafundi. Guys who will be able to play in the best Italian teams, but what they have yet to mature before taking off”. The intention seems to be to try to keep Laki at least for another season even if everything will depend on the offers.

your beto — Finally, Carnevale also spoke about Beto and Everton’s request: “We declined in January a large sum from a big. It will become very strong. I’m not saying he’s like Osimhen, but the characteristics are these: he has technique, he’s strong in the air, he has everything, he’s perfect for a great team and I tell you that as a forward.” Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. An update on Arslan’s situation << See also The match between Novak Djokovic and Tomas Mahac | Sport

