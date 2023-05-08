Home » Clash between van and truck on the A1 near Modena: 2 seriously injured in the accident and blocked traffic – Virgilio News
Sports

Clash between van and truck on the A1 near Modena: 2 seriously injured in the accident and blocked traffic – Virgilio News

by admin
  1. Collision between van and truck on the A1 near Modena: 2 seriously injured in the accident and blocked traffic Virgil News
  2. Accident today on the A1 in Modena: crash between van and truck, long queues the Rest of the Pug
  3. Accident on the motorway, truck-van collision: traffic and queues towards the north BolognaToday
  4. Van collides with a tanker, two injured in Autosole between the Modena toll booths ModenaToday
  5. Accident on A1, crash between two trucks: a man is serious, traffic haywire MilanoToday.it
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Tuchel and the market ... orchestral: "I could identify new possible signings and then let the team decide"

You may also like

Tumulte bei argentinischem Superclasico – sport.ORF.at

Holidays in Val Gardena by bike

“His last with the Lioness?”. The title of...

Vlahovic, racist chants from Atalanta fans: what happens...

Seventeen-year-old Miculyčová started the freestyle BMX season victoriously

Think Forward Sport: the sports marketing scenario. Mirco...

Philadelphia equalizes in the NBA playoffs

Sun Jiajun breaks Asian record in men’s 50m...

NBA, Banchero finds the reporter who confused him...

The details behind Harden’s three-pointer quasi-killing the 76ers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy