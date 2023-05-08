Intesa Sanpaolo 36 new Cash Collects

As of today, 36 new Cash Collect Certificates with Memory Effect issued by Borsa Italiana are listed directly on the SeDeX market Intesa Sanpaolo. They provide the possibility of obtaining quarterly bonuses (from 1.18% to 3.12%) conditioned by the performance of the underlying share in the event of increases, stability or decreases within the Barrier Level (from 50% to 65%), also accompanied by a fixed premium.

Their peculiarity is to predict theMemory effectwhereby any conditional premium not paid on previous payment dates will be paid on the next valuation date if the payment conditions are met.

How new products work

The new Intesa Sanpaolo Cash Collect Certificates with Memory Effect are Conditionally Capital Protected Investment Certificates with the following characteristics: issue price equal to 100 euro, duration of 24 months and barrier observed only at maturity; provide for the payment of a fixed premium regardless of the performance of the underlying share and of 7 conditional quarterly premiums if the underlying share, on the relevant valuation dates, has a value greater than or equal to the Barrier Level.

Thanks to the Memory Effect, any prizes not paid on previous payment dates will be paid on the next valuation date if the payment conditions are met. Certificates with underlyings denominated in a currency other than the euro have the“How much” option which makes the investor immune from exchange rate fluctuations between the Euro and the currency of the underlying.

An example, the Certificate on Unicredit

As an example, let’s see in detail the functioning of the Cash Collect Certificate with Memory Effect on Unicredit (ISIN IT0005544579). The product will pay a fixed premium of €1.86 on 7 August 2023. Payment of this premium will take place regardless of the performance of the underlying stock. Should the value of Unicredit be below the barrier level of 9.144 (placed at 50% of the initial level of Unicredit), the certificate will in any case pay the amount of 1.86 euros: in order for the prize to be recognised, the instrument must be purchased within 3 working days before the payment date.

Furthermore, in the subsequent quarters until expiry, the certificate will pay a premium conditional on the performance of the underlying on the quarterly observation dates. If on the valuation day the share price should be equal to or higher than the Barrier Level, set at 50% of the Initial Strike, the investor will receive the quarterly premium and any previously unpaid premiums (Memory Effect). Conversely, if the value of the share should be lower than the Barrier Level, the certificate will not pay any amount.

Expiring (May 5, 2025) the investor will receive the issue price of the certificate of 100 euros increased by the last conditional premium of 1.86 euros and any previously unpaid premiums if the value of the share with the worst performance on the date of final assessment (April 30, 2025) should be equal to or higher than the Barrier Level. Otherwise, the certificate will repay an amount commensurate with the negative performance of the underlying share.

The list of 36 new Certificates

ISIN UNDERLYING STRIKE LEVEL BARRIER

(%) BARRIER LEVEL ISSUE PRICE PREMIUM AMOUNT PREMIUM FREQUENCY MATURITY IT0005544074 Enel S.p.A. 6,0990 65,00% 3,9644 EUR 100 EUR 1,60 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544454 Enel S.p.A. 6,0990 50,00% 3,0495 EUR 100 EUR 1,18 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544462 Deutsche Bank AG 9,5650 65,00% 6,2173 EUR 100 EUR 2,95 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544470 Deutsche Bank AG 9,5650 50,00% 4,7825 EUR 100 EUR 2,22 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544488 Renault SA 32,3600 65,00% 21,0340 EUR 100 EUR 2,91 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544496 Renault SA 32,3600 50,00% 16,1800 EUR 100 EUR 1,92 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544504 Banco BPM S.p.A. 3,6660 65,00% 2,3829 EUR 100 EUR 2,54 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544512 Banco BPM S.p.A. 3,6660 50,00% 1,8330 EUR 100 EUR 1,82 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544520 German Lufthansa AG 9,5250 65,00% 6,1913 EUR 100 EUR 2,50 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544538 German Lufthansa AG 9,5250 50,00% 4,7625 EUR 100 EUR 1,87 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544546 Pirelli & C. S.p.A. 4,7480 65,00% 3,0862 EUR 100 EUR 2,39 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544553 Pirelli & C. S.p.A. 4,7480 50,00% 2,3740 EUR 100 EUR 1,71 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544561 UniCredit S.p.A. 18,2880 65,00% 11,8872 EUR 100 EUR 2,53 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544579 UniCredit S.p.A. 18,2880 50,00% 9,1440 EUR 100 EUR 1,86 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544587 BPER Bank SpA 2,5480 65,00% 1,6562 EUR 100 EUR 2,49 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544595 BPER Bank SpA 2,5480 50,00% 1,2740 EUR 100 EUR 1,75 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544603 Societe Generale SA 21,4350 65,00% 13,9328 EUR 100 EUR 2,73 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544611 Societe Generale SA 21,4350 50,00% 10,7175 EUR 100 EUR 2,03 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544629 Volkswagen AG 124,2200 50,00% 62,1100 EUR 100 EUR 1,64 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544637 Siemens AG 149,4800 60,00% 89,6880 EUR 100 EUR 1,73 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544645 Repsol S.A. 12,5250 60,00% 7,5150 EUR 100 EUR 1,80 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544652 BNP Paribas SA 56,2900 65,00% 36,5885 EUR 100 EUR 2,24 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544660 BNP Paribas SA 56,2900 50,00% 28,1450 EUR 100 EUR 1,61 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544678 Eni SpA 13,0380 65,00% 8,4747 EUR 100 EUR 2,06 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544686 Eni SpA 13,0380 50,00% 6,5190 EUR 100 EUR 1,53 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544694 AXA SA 28,7950 60,00% 17,2770 EUR 100 EUR 1,69 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544702 Assicurazioni Generali SpA 18,6550 65,00% 12,1258 EUR 100 EUR 1,63 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544710 Assicurazioni Generali SpA 18,6550 50,00% 9,3275 EUR 100 EUR 1,21 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544728 Ford Motor Company 11,7900 65,00% 7,6635 EUR 100 EUR 3,12 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544736 Ford Motor Company 11,7900 50,00% 5,8950 EUR 100 EUR 2,35 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544744 General Motors Company 32,4800 65,00% 21,1120 EUR 100 EUR 2,52 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544751 General Motors Company 32,4800 50,00% 16,2400 EUR 100 EUR 1,94 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544769 Amazon.com INC. 103,6500 60,00% 62,1900 EUR 100 EUR 1,83 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544777 Ebay INC. 44,7700 60,00% 26,8620 EUR 100 EUR 1,69 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544785 The Walt Disney Company 100,8600 60,00% 60,5160 EUR 100 EUR 1,65 Quarterly 05/05/2025 IT0005544793 Apple INC. 167,4500 60,00% 100,4700 EUR 100 EUR 1,60 Quarterly 05/05/2025

The complete list of Intesa Sanpaolo certificates is available at: https://www.intesasanpaolo.prodottiequotazioni.com/