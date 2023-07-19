Japan: Reuters Tankan company sentiment down in July

Japan’s Tankan manufacturing index compiled by Reuters – which anticipates the publication of the quarterly Tankan index compiled by the Bank of Japan and which measures Japanese manufacturing business confidence – fell in July from +8 points in June to +3 points .

This is the index’s first decline in six months. Many Japanese companies cited chip shortages and high raw material costs as negative factors.

The outlook indicates a value of the Tankan index compiled by Reuters at +7 points in the next three months.

Also down was the Reuters Tankan non-manufacturing index – which measures the confidence of Japanese non-manufacturing companies – which recorded a decline in July to +23 compared to +24 in June, falling for the second consecutive month.

The outlook for the index is +25 over the next three months.

