Udinese | Cioffi: “Ferreira out because injured”. Exams tomorrow

The Portuguese defender was forced to make a forced substitution due to a flexor problem. His condition needs to be assessed from a Verona perspective

Situation to be monitored at Udinese regarding Joao Ferreira in view of the match against Hellas Verona next weekend. The Portuguese defender has become an interesting tactical weapon for the Bianconeri, so much so that he is once again among the best on the pitch. His move to the defensive arm is bearing fruit, so his absence would be a heavy blow. Ferreira collapsed in the 74th minute during the match against Roma, touching each other the flexor area. The medical staff put him back on his feet, trying to assess whether it was cramps or a more serious problem.

Cioffi’s words

In the 78th minute, Mister Cioffi opted for the substitution, despite the former Watford man having returned to the pitch, confirming in the press conference that the change came precisely because the boy asked for the change: “The changes come if you don’t like a player or if the player has problems, Ferreira had problems and asked for a substitution, I moved Perez to the right. If you tell me that we concede goals because I took Ferreira away, I’ll explain why I took him away. Ferreira was injured and I changed it.” The exams will be done tomorrow. Today is a rest day for the team.

November 27 – 4.41pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

