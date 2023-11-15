Udinese | Cioffi: “I see myself in this team. Success? He can score 10 goals.”

The Juventus coach gave a long interview in the usual Monday meeting on TV 12. Here are his statements

Gabriele Cioffi was a guest last night on Udinese Tonight in the usual Monday meeting. The new Bianconeri coach commented on what was positive in the home draw against Atalanta: “There are many positive aspects even if we look back at the match. I see myself in this team, how is the approach during the week. Humble but courageous, then when they start using the words I use it means you’ve got them and it’s contagious. de-responsibilised, for this reason I made the choice to have young people play in the Italian Cup. It was a gamble but their performance meant that they didn’t feel any less alone.”

A team that seems to have emerged from the performance/results tunnel at the beginning of the championship. “How did I do it? I watched and listened, making the players responsible and giving them the opportunity to express themselves. I was lucky to have found a fertile soil. There was little time to work, the strategy I used was videos plus dialogue but when you have high-level players, learning is immediate. Then there is always a bit of luck. Experience tells me that here you think about being a coach and that’s it, many dynamics don’t interest you and affect you so you just focus on the team. The coach’s job is to trigger something that he recognizes but the players have always had this value.”

The Bianconeri still struggle to score with their strikers but for the Friulian coach he specifies: “Goal problem? The situation is resolved because the attackers will score goals but they must be unlocked. On the penalty we have more shooters. In this case it was Isaac and Tucu, I don’t know how it happened but I think it was Pereyra who allowed him to shoot. Today I didn’t ask him because I wanted to wait for Wednesday, but if he did that he did well because the penalty is a goal: he hits the inside post centimeter. Isaac is a penalty taker because in training he always scores goals. In his DNA he doesn’t have twenty goals but ten.”

