Udinese | Cioffi on Laki: “I asked him if he was still angry with me”

During the presentation press conference, the new Friulian coach spoke about his relationship with Samardzic

Today is the day of Gabriele Cioffi. After being at Verona for a short period, the former Friulian coach is ready to return to the Juventus bench in place of Andrea Sottil. Lecce’s last-gasp equalizer on the last day of Serie A was fatal for the Piedmontese coach.

The words about Samardzic

During the press conference to present himself as the new coach of Udinese, Gabriele Cioffi played down the lack of playing time given to Lazar Samardzic in his first experience with the Bianconeri, which is still not at the levels we know today. The Tuscan coach recounted a nice exchange he had with the Serbian after the first training session: “Yesterday in the restaurant I told him ‘Are you still angry with me?’ and he replied laughing. So I think everything has been said and he will be the one to tell me what he needs.” To ensure you don’t miss anything, Here is Cioffi’s full press conference <<

October 26 – 3.15pm

