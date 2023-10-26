Lead for Neuville at Central Europe Rally

The Belgian Thierry Neuville leads the Central European Rally after the first two special stages driven in the Czech Republic. Behind the Hyundai driver on Thursday were the former world champions Ott Tänak (Ford/+1.2 seconds) and Sebastien Ogier (Toyota/5.8). Defending champion Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), who leads the overall World Cup standings, followed in fourth place, 5.9 seconds behind. His World Championship rival and Toyota brand colleague Elfyn Evans was 10.7 seconds behind in eighth place.

A further six races will be held in the Czech Republic on Friday before the remaining special stages of the World Championship race take place in Upper Austria and Germany at the weekend. The World Rally Championship is celebrating a comeback in Austria after 50 years. The Central European Rally from Thursday to Sunday in Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic covers three routes in Upper Austria, each of which is driven twice: on Saturday the Schärdinger Innviertel and Mühltal special stages, on Sunday the Böhmerwald special stage.

With a length of almost 28 kilometers, the Mühltal special stage is considered the “king stage” of the entire rally. The largest fan zone in Austria has been set up in the finish area in Peilstein in the Mühlviertel, where a specially made jump will also provide additional action.

