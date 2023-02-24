The Argentinian defender isn’t at his best and consequently had to raise the white flag during his last training session: the latest from the field

The Argentine defender nehuen perez he is one of the cornerstones of coach Andrea Sottil’s defense this season. Since the early days he has always played the matches in full and his growth during the championship is visible. In addition to the improvements on the playing field, those of him together with all his teammates and consequently of the group and cohesion with it should also be noted, given that he seems to be one of the veterans of the new Udinese despite his young age. This afternoon, however, bad news arrives from the training ground. Precisely Nehuen is the protagonist of this story who could see him off the playing field in view of the next championship days.

This morning all of Udinese met on the Bruseschi pitches to start preparing in the best possible way for a match that you absolutely cannot go wrong with. The meeting put under observation is the one with Mr. Simple’s Spezia, from this match much of the second part of the championship of the team coached by Sottil will pass. As mentioned earlier, all but a select few players were present today. The first is Enzo Ebosse who after the discovery of the cruciate ligament injury began his journey that will take him first under the knife and then to a not exactly light rehabilitation. The second, however, was right Nehuen who trained aside not being at his best. See also The deadline for capital spending is approaching, and the US government faces another shutdown crisis - Teller Report

The physical trouble — At the moment it doesn’t seem to be anything serious and above all its presence is essential given the white flag of Jaka Bijol. In the next few hours we will have more information about it, but he remains a player who absolutely needs to recover due to his importance in view of the next championship matches. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the incoming market. The new Kvara could wear black and white <<

February 21st – 5.32pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

