Udinese / Habemus Brenner, the Brazilian striker has arrived in Udine

Udinese can rely on another top-level striker. Here are all the details on the return of the Brazilian Brenner

Brenner was the largest expense of the summer campaign just ended. A still young second striker who had shown all his abilities in America with convincing performances. Now he’s making a big leap to Europe where the goal is to get a place as an absolute starter.

The competition is tough, but at the same time Udinese will do everything to give them the necessary space to show off. The most important news, however, is that after two months in Brazil the footballer has finally returned to Italy. Now the countdown is on for his debut which should be against Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri towards the end of January.

January 4 – 09:21

