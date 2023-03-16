Beto, Success, Nestorovsky and Deulofeu they are the pillars of Udinese’s offensive department. Who more and who less, everyone has given and is giving his contribution to the cause. And yet, there is still a bit of a bad mood in Udine after a scary start to the season. This brings us to the topic of the day. Or rather, the indiscretion of the day.

The future of Betowill probably be far from Friuli. All the conditions are being verified for the centre-forward to be able to pack his bags at the end of the season. He’s young, he’s got talent to spare and a huge potential for improvement. Udinese has already set the price. At least 30 million euros will be needed. An important amount that should eventually be reinvested by the owners, at least in part, to give Sottil a new striker. Attention to Andrea Pinamonti. He is 23 years old and has just been sold by the Nerazzurri to Sassuolo on loan with an obligation to buy until 2027. Nothing, however, would prevent Udinese from trying to bring him to Juventus – even on loan – should Beto move elsewhere. And that’s not all.