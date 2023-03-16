Home World Udinese is serious: new striker in their sights to strengthen the department
World

Udinese is serious: new striker in their sights to strengthen the department

by admin
Udinese is serious: new striker in their sights to strengthen the department

Udinese never stops looking around. Beto’s whereabouts remain a mystery. Maybe it will go away and prevention is better than cure

Beto, Success, Nestorovsky and Deulofeu they are the pillars of Udinese’s offensive department. Who more and who less, everyone has given and is giving his contribution to the cause. And yet, there is still a bit of a bad mood in Udine after a scary start to the season. This brings us to the topic of the day. Or rather, the indiscretion of the day.

The future of Betowill probably be far from Friuli. All the conditions are being verified for the centre-forward to be able to pack his bags at the end of the season. He’s young, he’s got talent to spare and a huge potential for improvement. Udinese has already set the price. At least 30 million euros will be needed. An important amount that should eventually be reinvested by the owners, at least in part, to give Sottil a new striker. Attention to Andrea Pinamonti. He is 23 years old and has just been sold by the Nerazzurri to Sassuolo on loan with an obligation to buy until 2027. Nothing, however, would prevent Udinese from trying to bring him to Juventus – even on loan – should Beto move elsewhere. And that’s not all.

March 16 – 19:08

© breaking latest news

See also  Covid, Brazil: no street carnival parades in Rio. France, Macron very hard on No Vax

You may also like

France, pension reform passed without a vote. The...

Americans claim Russians are lying about drone incident...

Retired at 64, here is the French reform

police charge protesters in Paris – Corriere TV

Xi Jinping Unveils “Global Civilization” Initiative: China’s Response...

France, protests in place de la Concorde for...

Weather forecast for Friday and weekend | Info

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, the yellow color...

Salemi grain ecomuseum becomes of regional interest

Europa League: Freiburg 0-2 Juventus. Bianconeri quarterfinals –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy