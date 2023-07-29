Udinese-Leipzig / Sottil speaks: “Winning is good, excellent first half”

At the end of the fourth friendly match of this championship, the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil had his say. Here are his statements

he mister Andrea Sottil had his say at the end of the match between Udinese and Leipzig. We are talking about a prestigious and also very important victory for the Juventus coach’s boys. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see his words: “The result always matters, winning is always good. But beyond the result we had a good first half. we defended ourselves well and we’re perfecting what we try in training”. Sottil doesn’t go too subtle and assures that today’s victory has a very important specific weight, despite the fact that it is only a friendly match. At the same time there was no shortage of comment on the author of the advantage network: ” Young people have qualities. seed he has grown a lot in a year of work, he has technique and strength”. The coach is clear and we will see if he will focus on the latest arrival in chronological order. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing transfer market. L’affare Samardzic <<<

July 26 – 09:31

