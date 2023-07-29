Home » Udinese-Leipzig / Sottil speaks: “Winning is good, excellent first half”
World

Udinese-Leipzig / Sottil speaks: “Winning is good, excellent first half”

by admin
Udinese-Leipzig / Sottil speaks: “Winning is good, excellent first half”

At the end of the fourth friendly match of this championship, the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil had his say. Here are his statements

he mister Andrea Sottil had his say at the end of the match between Udinese and Leipzig. We are talking about a prestigious and also very important victory for the Juventus coach’s boys. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see his words: “The result always matters, winning is always good. But beyond the result we had a good first half. we defended ourselves well and we’re perfecting what we try in training”. Sottil doesn’t go too subtle and assures that today’s victory has a very important specific weight, despite the fact that it is only a friendly match. At the same time there was no shortage of comment on the author of the advantage network: ” Young people have qualities. seed he has grown a lot in a year of work, he has technique and strength”. The coach is clear and we will see if he will focus on the latest arrival in chronological order. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing transfer market. L’affare Samardzic <<<

July 26 – 09:31

© breaking latest news

See also  Australian Bishops’ Conference: The cry of the earth is the cry of the poor-Vatican News

You may also like

LIVE SERBIA – GERMANY: Fighting for the final...

Serbia Germany live broadcast livestream Sportklub semi-finals of...

prompt precautionary measures – VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers tell about their life before the...

Samuel Stern: “Return to group stage”

Luck and Lucidity: The Remarkable Life of Cira...

Putin invests in Africa to avoid isolation. The...

From David and Goliath: How a Homemade Drone...

Udinese Market – Samardzic in neroazzurro / Deal...

iliad Store in Varese, countdown to the opening

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy