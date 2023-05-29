Spanish fell out of the example | Sports

Tonight we learned that Espanyol will join Elche in Segunda. The third passenger will be relegated to the last round, before which as many as six teams – all from 13th to 18th place – are afraid!

Izvor: EPA/BIEL ALINO

What drama awaits us in the last round of Primera, scheduled for next weekend!

This Sunday, the matches of the 37th round were played, after which only one thing became clear – that already regretted Elche will be joined by Espanyol in Segunda.

A in the last round, as many as six teams fear for survival!

Namely, the difference between Cádiz, which is in thirteenth place, and Valladolid, the first team in the relegation zone, amounts to only two points, and there is no doubt that we are expecting a “knife” fight in the decision round!

By the way, Espanyol played tonight at the Mestalla against the Valencia team, which is also burning under their feet, and led until the 93rd minute, and at that moment had 38 points. Before the last 90 minutes, this would guarantee him an extension of his hopes of survival, especially since he would face a direct competitor, Almeria, in the last round.

However, all hopes for the survival of Espanyol were buried by the Brazilian Samuel Lino with a goal deep in the stoppage time of the second half, so this club, which was relegated from the Primera in the corona season and then made an express return, after only two spent in the Primera, will again move down the ranking .

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)