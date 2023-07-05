Udinese | LIVE: the calendar 23/24 / The Old Lady at the premiere

The Juventus team is preparing for the season. The new calendar will be released today and all the teams are eager to know where they will start from

The wait is over, finally we’re back to talking about football after more than a month of abstinence. The Juventus team is ready for next season and the calendars for the 2023/24 season will be announced today. It will start on August 20th. Udinese will have to try in every way to reach the left side of the standings, a goal that has been missing for far too long. Let’s not waste any more time and start immediately with the new calendar:

1st DAY: Udinese – Juventus

Article being updated

July 5, 2023 (change July 5, 2023 | 12:45)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

