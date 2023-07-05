Home » Udinese | LIVE: the calendar 23/24 / The Old Lady at the premiere
World

Udinese | LIVE: the calendar 23/24 / The Old Lady at the premiere

by admin
Udinese | LIVE: the calendar 23/24 / The Old Lady at the premiere

The Juventus team is preparing for the season. The new calendar will be released today and all the teams are eager to know where they will start from

The wait is over, finally we’re back to talking about football after more than a month of abstinence. The Juventus team is ready for next season and the calendars for the 2023/24 season will be announced today. It will start on August 20th. Udinese will have to try in every way to reach the left side of the standings, a goal that has been missing for far too long. Let’s not waste any more time and start immediately with the new calendar:

1st DAY: Udinese – Juventus

Article being updated

July 5, 2023 (change July 5, 2023 | 12:45)

© breaking latest news

See also  Winning the overseas track, Huawei's application of overseas intermodal transportation helps developers to increase their revenue - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Intensifying Conflict in Sudan’s Capital Area Leaves 20...

Udinese transfer market – Atalanta-Turin challenge for Becao...

Why am I afraid to take a taxi...

Why are you smiling ? ~ Cellulose

20 Civilians Killed in Conflict between Sudanese Armed...

Bad experiences of seasonal workers in Croatia |...

Brazilian Senate Approves Hearing with Venezuelan Opposition Leader...

A man breaks a car window in Karaburma...

meets an 8-year-old girl in the Kremlin, hugs...

Gun Violence Casts a Dark Shadow on Independence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy