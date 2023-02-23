The director is working to secure the albiceleste talent currently in force at Tigres. It won’t be easy given the competition

In a Udinese with no goals, Marino is on the trail of a pedigree striker. The name that ended up in the sights of the black and whites, as already mentioned, is that of Mateo Retegui. The news comes from Argentina, from the broadcaster TNT Sport: the Friulian club is on the trail of the center forward currently on loan at Tigre, but linked to Boca Juniors by a contract valid until December 2024. retegui he was one of the great revelations of Argentine football in 2022 with his 19 league goalsan excellent score also carried on at the beginning of 2023 with four goals scored in the first three games of the 2023 championship

The front pages of the Superliga are in fact all for him. After scoring 4 rarely in the first month of the 2023 edition of the championship, the only one to score in all three opening days, the Argentine was compared to theUdinese. Second Matías Bustos Millajournalist of TNT Sports, the center forward born in 1999 could land in Serie A next summer. The player could take the same route as Matheus Martins, striker picked up in January from Fluminense. Marino insists and a trip is planned in the coming weeks to see the attacker up close.

The Argentine striker is currently at Tigre who took him on loan until next December 31st, after which date he could buy 50% from Boca Juniors for 2.1 million euros. An agreement that could change if the intentions of the black and whites confirmed the rumors coming from Buenos Aires. In 2022, when he had graduated as the league's top scorer, scoring against all the big teams in the country, always wearing the jersey of the The matador, some big clubs (PSG, Manchester United and Real Madrid) had asked for information on the situation of the boy, who was never at the center of Xeineze's thoughts. The competition is wide, we'll see if Marino he will succeed in securing this new jewel.

February 23, 2023

