(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 23 – The 32-team draw for the Women’s Soccer World Cup scheduled from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand is complete. Haiti, Portugal and Panama also qualified for the tournament after their respective successes in the play-offs.



Notably Haiti and Panama will travel to Australia in July to complete Group D and Group F respectively, while Portugal will return to Aotearoa in New Zealand to face reigning Women’s World Cup champions USA in Group E .



“I am delighted to welcome Haiti, Portugal and Panama to the final line-up of teams playing in the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura. “All three teams will bring color and excitement. to the Tournament that will capture the imagination of fans around the world.”



The Italy of coach Milena Bertolini, included in group G together with Sweden, South Africa and Argentina. The Azzurri will begin their adventure with Argentina on 24 July, to then face Sweden on 29 July and close the group stage with South Africa on 2 August. (HANDLE).

