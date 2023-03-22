The director of the technical area, a staple of the bianconeri, was a guest of the usual Monday appointment Udinese Tonight

The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino was a guest on the usual Monday appointment of Udinese Tonight. The number two of the Juventus club began by talking about the positive momentum of the Friulians, returning from two consecutive victories: “after the match against Bologna it seemed like a period of great crisis but, when I came here for the broadcast, I told you that, given the qualities we have, and so it was. If we stop talking about a crisis for a team that number of losses is the fourth in Serie A, only Lazio, Naples and Juve are better, that’s not correct. L‘Udinese has always offered performance, 14 points in 11 games are not numbers for a team in crisis”

“Lto Sottil’s outburst it came in the right way and at the right time. Our coach understood that the opponents had studied our way of playing and studied tactics to throw the coaches off track, just like in Empoli: meticulously analyzed the opponent, understanding in advance all the characteristics of Zanetti’s formation and annihilated them. When you have a positive goal difference it shows that we are a top-ranked team.”.

What do you think of Mancini’s words on Pafundi?

“I very much agree with his words. I’ll tell you a background: I started talking to Gravina a year and a half ago about the Pafundi project. She has lots of room for improvement but he has qualities that make him a potential top player of the highest level. We at Udinese applaud Mancini’s words and project. Soon he will be able to express himself at his best, he is a great heritage and I stress again that our coach is right to bet on him. In the national team he enjoys the same esteem that he enjoys in Udine ”.

“If I like the Pafundi project very much and agree with it, I must say that I am a little amazed about Silvestri. Seeing other goalkeepers and not him I am sorry a lot because I am convinced that he is the second or third goalkeeper in Serie A in terms of performance and he certainly deserved a call-up. No controversyThis is just my judgment.”

“We had been working on the renewal for a long time. He is a player who has unique characteristics in terms of protecting the ball and playing with his back to goal, holding up very well the impact of the opposing defenders. He has an important technique and he is a great friend of Beto, they got along very well in this period. Plus Isaac’s work also allows midfielders to score with their entries”.

An explanation of the components that determine the market:

“Our market strategies are a lot ed attentively. Today it’s difficult to say who will be sold, I don’t know and the club doesn’t know because there are so many variables in the transfer market, things can change from one day to the next. Becao we’re trying to hold him and renew it, we are talking about it but at the moment the negotiation does not take off”.

At the end of the broadcast, a word on Andrea Sottil’s future:

“To tell the truth, Sottil did a great job in the first year of Serie A, he knows the context, he is loved by everyone and with him there is total harmony. I see no reason why the Company should not exercise the option. The fans can rest assured.”

