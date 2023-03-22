Status: 03/20/2023 11:32 a.m

What hasn’t been scolded about the VAR in the past few days, weeks and months – on Sunday evening, however, the Cologne cellar proved to be a true savior for referee Tobias Stieler.

The referee from Hamburg made two big mistakes in Sunday’s league game between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich. Twice he accused Leverkusen’s Amine Adli of swallowing in the Bayern penalty area, twice he imposed a yellow card full of conviction for this alleged attempt at deception. And: Twice he had to take it back sheepishly, ask for an apology and give Bayer a penalty. Exequiel Palacios converted twice, it was a surprising 2-1 (0-1) victory.

“Was my lifesaver”

Stieler knew who to turn to after the final whistle: his colleague Sören Storks. “ The VAR always gets a lot of criticism but that was very good. He saved me today and saved the game with it. Without his intervention, there would have been two game-changing mistakes today “said Stieler on the ARD microphone.

The abstract: “ Twice on the field next to it, twice many thanks to the Kölner Keller for the great support. In the end both teams were happy because the right decision was made. “

Nagelsmann: “It was two penalties”

Julian Nagelsmann’s mood was by no means aptly described as “happy”, but that wasn’t due to the penalty decisions. After looking at the pictures, there was simply nothing to discuss. “ I’m a friend of the VAR, it was correct, it was two penalties and therefore in the spirit of fairness “, emphasized the Bayern coach.

“ I had good visibility both times, so it was clear to me relatively quickly that both were penalties “Nagelsmann said after the game:” The first time, I immediately thought that Adli was hit on the heel. The second time I knew it definitely wasn’t a swallow. “

Happy Leverkusen people

Adli, who promised Stieler his jersey, saw it the same way. “ Today I’m glad that VAR intervened “, said the Frenchman. During the decision-making he was “ naturally tense and a little nervous ” been: “ But now we’re just happy. “