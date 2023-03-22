news-txt”>

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, MARCH 21 – The consolidated text reorganizing all the laws in force on cultural matters, approved today by the Regional Council, provides for the establishment, recognition and participation of the Region in the ‘Abruzzo Film Commission Foundation’ , which has been returning to Abruzzo, as underlined in the Chamber, for about 20 years: it is a body that pursues purposes of public interest in the cinema and audiovisual industry sector. This was stated in a note by the president of the Abruzzo regional council, Marco Marsilio, Fdi, who has made the film commission one of his strong points since taking office. “The goal is to attract national and foreign cinematographic and audiovisual productions to Abruzzo. We need to create a system and present the Abruzzo product to Italy and the world with its landscapes, its natural and architectural beauties and its scenarios including the workers who can contribute to the productions – explained the governor -. It will be important to actively involve the whole territory. The project was born with the aim of finding new financial and logistical resources to support films and TV series and, at the same time, produce benefits The law that has been expected for twenty years, in fact, extends participation through a Foundation to the provinces, capital cities and those with a tourist vocation, the Chambers of Commerce and also other local bodies – continued Marsilio. referring to the framework law for the reorganization of the sector, Marsilio explained that, about two years ago, he had the b ozza that was delivered to me by the councilor D’Amario and by the director, Germano De Sanctis, to various national experts and to have received certificates of approval that place Abruzzo among the national excellences”. (HANDLE).

