Original title: China International Fair for Trade in Services opened in Beijing, participation expanded

China News Service, Beijing, August 31st (Reporter Du Yan) The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (hereinafter referred to as the “Fair for Trade in Services”) opened in Beijing on the evening of the 31st. The scale of this CIFTIS and the participation of all parties have been further expanded.

The Service Trade Fair is the world‘s first comprehensive exhibition in the field of service trade and a leading exhibition in the field of service trade in China. It has formed a “matrix” of economic and trade events with China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) and China International Import Expo (CIIE). , closely connecting China and the world. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has held successive service trade fairs as scheduled, creating new opportunities for the development of global service trade and boosting confidence in the recovery and development of the world economy.

The reporter learned that the current service trade fair will last until September 5, with the theme of “service cooperation promotes development, green innovation and welcomes the future”. This year, it will still be held in a combination of online and offline, “one conference and two halls” (ie, the National Convention Center and Shougang Park). Six types of activities are set up around the theme, including global service trade summits, exhibitions, forums and meetings, promotion and negotiation, results release and related supporting activities.

The scale of this CIFTIS and the participation of all parties have been further expanded. On the basis of the first phase of the National Convention Center and the Shougang Park, the second phase of the National Convention Center was added as an exhibition venue this year. The exhibition area and the number of offline exhibitors exceeded the previous session.

The exhibition display is divided into comprehensive exhibition and special exhibition. The comprehensive exhibition will set up a service trade achievement zone, a country zone, a province, region, city, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan zone, as well as an annual theme zone. On the basis of previous exhibitions, a new special exhibition on environmental services will be set up, focusing on the display of ecological environmental protection, green energy-saving new technologies, and new applications to help achieve the “double carbon” goal. This service trade fair also highlights the new elements of digital technology. In the special exhibition of telecommunications, computers and information services, a Metaverse Experience Hall will be set up to display technologies and applications such as Metaverse and the new generation of Internet. The metaverse moves from concept to application.

According to the latest data from the Organizing Committee of the Service Trade Fair, more than 70 countries and international organizations have confirmed to hold exhibitions in the name of countries or headquarters. Among them, 10 countries have set up exhibitions in the name of countries for the first time. The United Arab Emirates will serve as the country of honor, and a group of well-known enterprises and institutions will participate in the exhibition to showcase diversified economic achievements.

There are 2,441 offline exhibitors in this session of the Service Trade Fair, more than the previous session, with an internationalization rate of 20.6%, an increase of 2.6 percentage points over the previous session, covering 27 top 30 countries and regions in service trade. There are 7,700 online exhibitors, and the number also exceeds the previous one.

It is worth mentioning that this year, the Service Trade Association announced the mascot, named “FuYan”. The main image is taken from Beijing Swift, which indicates that the development of service trade will benefit the world and reflect “global service reciprocity and sharing”; homophonic “” “Going to a banquet” and “serving a banquet” means inviting domestic and foreign merchants to a feast of service trade.

Since 2012, the Service Trade Fair (including the former China (Beijing) International Service Trade Fair, referred to as "Beijing Fair") has been held for eight sessions. Preliminary statistics show that over 1,000 events of various types have been held in the previous CIFTIS, providing a platform for governments, international organizations, industry associations and enterprises around the world to strengthen multi-level and multi-channel cooperation in the service field, as well as conduct rule dialogue, policy coordination and experience exchange. an international public platform. (Finish)

