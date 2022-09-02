Original title: Thousand Value Training Combat Armor Series Marvel Comics Edition LOKI Loki Iron Man Action Figure

“What if… Tony Stark incorporated the superpowers of the Avengers into different armors?”

It was recompiled by the avid gamer and designer Datian Kaicheng, and Komatsuhara Hiroyuki served as the prototype production and planning guidance. The 10th installment of the full action figure series “Fighting Armor” “Loki” is here!

In this innovative series of concepts, the human body will be covered with “armor”, and the joints in each position are carefully designed to pursue the closest movement to the real person.

The heavy feeling is reproduced using alloy parts in various parts of the body.

The golden horn helmet, one of Loki’s biggest features, is faithfully reproduced, and a cloth cape with built-in wire can be worn on the back. An angle-adjustable pedestal is also included to reproduce the action scene of the leap.

Product material: ABS, ATBC-PVC, POM, PP, alloy

Product size: about 16.5cm high

Product list: main body, open hand A (left and right), open hand B (left and right), weapon hand (left and right), scepter, cape, pedestal

Official price: $88, about 608 yuan

Expected Shipments: Q1 2023

