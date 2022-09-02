According to what was released by the specialized portal Skuola.net – on the basis of data provided directly by the Ministry of University and Research – to compete for one of the 16,070 freshmen

announced – 14,740 for Medicine, 1,330 for Dentistry – for the academic year 2022/2023 there will be 65,378 girls and boys.

In both cases, a good leap forward. In fact, for the 2021 tests, those enrolled in the Medicine and Dentistry tests were 63,972 (-2.15%), while the available places were a total of 15,273 (14,020 for Medicine, 1,253 for Dentistry). The greater increase in places (+ 5.2% in one year) compared to that of candidates explains why the chances of success are among the highest ever. Eventually, about 1 student will pass the barrier

out of 4 (for 2021/2022 the proportion was similar but slightly worse). The times when, for example in 2019, only 1 in 6 passed by, therefore, seem distant.

Plus, there are two other factors that could make things even better. First of all, the posts are provisional ones, identified months ago on the basis of the expected employment needs and to be confirmed at the State-Regions Conference. Thus, as often happens, it is conceivable that the number of boxes to be filled will still increase by a few units in the coming weeks. Secondly, the data on candidates refers to that of those enrolled in the

test, it remains to be seen how many will actually show up on 6 September: each less attendance increases the chances for others.

Excellent scenario, especially when compared with the recent past, even for aspiring veterinarians, who will have to take the entrance test on 8 September. Here, again according to the data released by the MUR, the available (provisional) places are 1,040, a sharp increase compared to 877 in 2021 (+ 18.5%). But the candidates for the admission test to the degree courses in Veterinary Medicine are much less than twelve months ago: at the close of enrollments, there were 9,524 (in 2021 they were 11,826, down almost 20%). On balance, about 1 in 9 will pass. That doesn’t sound great, but a year ago only 1 in 13 made it.