Yi Ran read out the proposal.Photo by Chen Long

Huasheng Online, September 2 (Reporter Longteng Deng Guiming) On the morning of September 2, the first Great Country Craftsman Forum with the theme of “Ingenuity Pursuing Dreams and Strengthening Our Country” opened in Changsha, and 56 “Great Country Craftsmen” were invited to participate. At the opening ceremony, Yi Ran, a craftsman from a great country and a senior welding technician of CRRC Zhuzhou Vehicle Co., Ltd., read the proposal. It is understood that at present, all provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) across the country have selected 5,288 provincial-level craftsmen and more than 22,000 prefectural-level craftsmen.

Attachment: Full text of the proposal

Skilled workers and friends from all walks of life across the country:

Work creates dreams, and skills create the future. On the occasion of the grand opening of the first Great Powers Craftsman Forum, we, as representatives of national craftsmen, hereby issue the following proposals:

1. Sculpt the ingenuity, cast the soul of the craftsman, and unswervingly listen to the party’s words and follow the party. Consciously be a firm believer and faithful practitioner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, integrate life ideals and family happiness into the great cause of national prosperity and national rejuvenation, be a good master and strive to be the main force, and constantly consolidate the party’s ruling foundation and mass foundation , and always be a solid relying force for the party to govern and rejuvenate the country.

2. Refine craftsmanship, cultivate craftsman talents, and insist on developing skills and skills to serve the country. Vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, labor, and craftsmanship, actively adapt to the needs of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, pay close attention to the industry, industry frontier knowledge and technological progress, learn knowledge with diligence, refine technology with hard work, and seek breakthroughs with innovation , to be an industrial worker in the new era who has ideals and beliefs, understands technology and innovates, and dares to take on the role of dedication, and strive to be an expert and skilled craftsman in all walks of life.

Three, produce craftsmanship, practice craftsmanship, adhere to the original mission and responsibility. Always adhering to the professional philosophy of persistence, focus, excellence, meticulousness, and pursuit of excellence, and constantly strengthen the courage to innovate, the courage to be the first, and the vigor and vitality to improve quality, increase varieties, and create brands. In order to promote high-quality development , to implement the strategy of manufacturing a strong country, and to contribute wisdom and strength to building a socialist modern country in an all-round way, constantly creating new era brilliance and forging new historical great achievements.

The life of struggle is the most beautiful, and the cause of struggle is the most exciting. Let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, roll up our sleeves and work hard, and make unremitting efforts to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!

