Original title: For peace, to the world: The Ministry of National Defense reviews the work of international military cooperation in 2022

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 29 (Reporter Zhang Mimi) Since 2022, the Chinese military has faithfully practiced the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, insisted on fulfilling the international responsibilities of the military of a major country, and actively carried out international military cooperation, achieving fruitful results. Tan Kefei, deputy director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, reviewed the work of international military cooperation in 2022 at a regular press conference on the 29th.

Tan Kefei said that over the past year, the Chinese military’s international military cooperation has been guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army, thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, deeply comprehended the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, implemented the Military Commission’s The chairman responsibility system closely revolves around the party’s goal of strengthening the military in the new era, focuses on preparing for and fighting wars, is brave in pioneering and innovating, and makes positive contributions to safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, maintaining world peace and stability, and serving the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The first is to serve the overall situation of politics and diplomacy. Since the beginning of this year, under the guidance of Chairman Xi’s diplomatic strategy of the heads of state, the leaders of the Central Military Commission have held meetings or video calls with the defense departments and military leaders of Russia, the United States, Cambodia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, etc., to promote the achievements of the heads of state’s diplomacy in the field of international military cooperation. ; Hold the reception for the 95th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, the Ministerial Meeting of the Second China-Africa Peace and Security Forum, the Fifth China-Latin America High-Level Defense Forum, etc.; During the above activities, actively promote the global security initiative proposed by President Xi, the community of shared future for mankind, etc. The major concepts have enhanced the foreign side’s understanding and recognition of China‘s policy stance.

The second is to defend national sovereignty, dignity and core interests. In response to the provocative words and deeds of certain countries such as the United States on Taiwan, the South China Sea and other issues involving China‘s core interests and major concerns, while resolutely carrying out military operations to defend national sovereignty and security, make solemn representations, implement countermeasures and punishments, and promptly refute and clarify attitude position.

The third is to focus on the main responsibility and main business of preparing for war. Actively organize and participate in “Oriental-2022”, China-Russia joint air strategic cruise, “Maritime Joint-2022”, “Eagle Strike-2022”, “International Military Competition-2022” and other Chinese and foreign joint exercises and training leagues, deepening cooperation with relevant The mutual trust and cooperation of the national army has played a positive role in improving the level of actual combat training.

The fourth is to effectively maintain the overall strategic stability. Over the past year, Zhongshi has implemented global security initiatives, continued to deepen practical exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries, and maintained strategic coordination between the two militaries at a high level; maintained the overall stability of Sino-US military relations, and urged the US to meet each other halfway to implement the consensus of the heads of state, unblock communication channels, Properly handle conflicts and differences, strengthen crisis management and control; maintain strategic communication between the defense departments and militaries of China and Europe; continue to deepen practical cooperation with neighboring countries in various fields, and play an active role in promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for neighboring countries; strengthen cooperation with developing countries in Africa, Latin America, and the South Pacific. National defense and security cooperation; actively carry out international arms control and implementation cooperation, resolutely safeguard national strategic interests, and maintain global strategic stability.

Fifth, deeply participate in global security governance. Actively participate in institutional meetings such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Defense Ministers’ Meeting, the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus, and the China-ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Informal Meeting, send high-level military delegations to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, and participate in multilateral dialogue and cooperation mechanisms such as the Moscow International Security Conference, The first “Common Vision” peacekeeping international forum, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum expert video conference, etc. were held to continuously enhance our military’s international discourse power and influence.

Sixth, serve to build a community with a shared future for mankind. The Navy’s “Peace Ark” hospital ship went to Indonesia to implement the “Harmonious Mission-2022” mission to provide medical services to the local people; the Air Force’s Y-20 aircraft went to Tonga, Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries to perform humanitarian rescue missions; the Chinese military actively participated Peacekeeping, escort and other operations continue to provide public security products to the international community.

“For the sake of peace, go to the world.” Tan Kefei said that in the face of changes in the world, times, and history, the Chinese military will continue to be guided by Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, focusing on realizing the 100-year struggle of the army as scheduled The goal is to expand and deepen foreign military relations, strengthen practical exchanges and cooperation, and make new and greater contributions to maintaining world peace and promoting common development.